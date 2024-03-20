First Hawaiian Bank Buys Shares of 6,357 CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 6,357 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in CRH by 139.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 545 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in CRH during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in CRH by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 776 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRH in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of CRH by 146.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

CRH opened at $84.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.53. CRH plc has a 1 year low of $46.84 and a 1 year high of $85.20.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.262 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

CRH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of CRH from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of CRH from $89.70 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CRH presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.58.

CRH Profile

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

