First Hawaiian Bank Cuts Holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 255,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,631,000 after purchasing an additional 13,647 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,597,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,037,000 after purchasing an additional 134,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 244,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,809,000 after purchasing an additional 34,401 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $35.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.56 and a 200 day moving average of $35.27. The firm has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.93, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $28.78 and a 1 year high of $37.97.

American Homes 4 Rent Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is a positive change from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Brian Reitz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total value of $106,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,255,736.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Brian Reitz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total transaction of $106,590.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,736.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Bryan Smith sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total transaction of $1,838,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 125,580 shares in the company, valued at $4,617,576.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,263 shares of company stock worth $2,212,078 in the last three months. 6.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

