First Hawaiian Bank Cuts Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Aflac were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its stake in Aflac by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 4,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Aflac by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 16,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Aflac by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 10,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In other Aflac news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 30,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total transaction of $2,436,695.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86,090 shares in the company, valued at $6,879,451.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total transaction of $239,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,592 shares in the company, valued at $445,850.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 30,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total transaction of $2,436,695.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,879,451.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,493 shares of company stock worth $3,342,606 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AFL. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Aflac from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Aflac from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.36.

Aflac Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $84.34 on Wednesday. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $61.17 and a 52-week high of $86.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.45 and a 200 day moving average of $80.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.22). Aflac had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 24.92%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

