First Hawaiian Bank Cuts Stock Position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

First Hawaiian Bank cut its holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 26.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,372 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 481 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MUSA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Murphy USA by 213.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,789 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 4,624 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Murphy USA in the 1st quarter valued at $2,016,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Murphy USA in the 1st quarter valued at $593,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Murphy USA by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Murphy USA by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,670,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $533,953,000 after buying an additional 35,610 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Murphy USA news, SVP Christopher A. Click sold 664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.55, for a total transaction of $275,925.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,722.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Murphy USA news, SVP Robert J. Chumley sold 7,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.42, for a total transaction of $2,837,410.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,607,700.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher A. Click sold 664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.55, for a total value of $275,925.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,722.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,440 shares of company stock valued at $4,244,582. Corporate insiders own 9.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MUSA shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $375.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of Murphy USA in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Murphy USA from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Murphy USA from $382.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.60.

Murphy USA Price Performance

MUSA opened at $411.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $389.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $368.07. Murphy USA Inc. has a 12-month low of $243.01 and a 12-month high of $426.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.77.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $7.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.79 by $1.21. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 2.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.21 EPS. Murphy USA’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 25.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.59%.

Murphy USA Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

