First Hawaiian Bank Cuts Stock Position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

First Hawaiian Bank cut its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Portland General Electric by 309.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 174,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,046,000 after purchasing an additional 131,589 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP increased its stake in Portland General Electric by 55.2% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 13,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 4,911 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 2.3% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 624,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,296,000 after buying an additional 13,952 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 92.2% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 135,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,476,000 after buying an additional 64,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 6.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 497,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,148,000 after buying an additional 28,436 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on POR shares. StockNews.com downgraded Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS Group raised Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (down from $43.00) on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Bank of America downgraded Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.13.

NYSE:POR opened at $41.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.84. Portland General Electric has a 1 year low of $38.01 and a 1 year high of $51.58.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $725.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.21 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 7.80%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is 81.55%.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

