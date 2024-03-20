First Hawaiian Bank Decreases Stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,807,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,112,000 after acquiring an additional 10,649 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 93.2% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 9,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 4,541 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 95.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,736,000 after acquiring an additional 6,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 59.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,746,000 after acquiring an additional 4,737 shares during the last quarter.

LAD stock opened at $284.91 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $293.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.61. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $203.65 and a 12 month high of $331.96. The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $8.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.11 by $0.13. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.05 EPS. Lithia Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 35.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 9th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.51%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LAD. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $298.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $336.40.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.84, for a total value of $40,208.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,010.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company's Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products.

