First Hawaiian Bank Has $406,000 Stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,197 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 524 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNQ. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 57.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 73.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNQ stock opened at $73.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.10. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $49.92 and a 52 week high of $74.20. The company has a market capitalization of $78.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.774 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 53.25%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

