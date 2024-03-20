First Hawaiian Bank Has $429,000 Holdings in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its stake in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Free Report) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,070 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,420 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FFBC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,933,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $303,339,000 after acquiring an additional 423,327 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,686,870 shares of the bank’s stock worth $225,279,000 after acquiring an additional 69,684 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 2.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,179,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,889,000 after acquiring an additional 125,325 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 4.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,138,615 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,098,000 after acquiring an additional 178,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 5.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,783,768 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,340,000 after acquiring an additional 207,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Monday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

First Financial Bancorp. Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FFBC opened at $21.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.23 and its 200-day moving average is $21.31. First Financial Bancorp. has a 1-year low of $17.23 and a 1-year high of $24.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 22.94%. The business had revenue of $202.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.95 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

First Financial Bancorp. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is presently 34.20%.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company offers checking, savings, and money-market accounts; and accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

