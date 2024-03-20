First Hawaiian Bank Has $441,000 Stock Position in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its position in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Free Report) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Otter Tail alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OTTR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Otter Tail during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Otter Tail during the first quarter valued at $31,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Otter Tail during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Otter Tail by 149.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Otter Tail in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

Otter Tail Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OTTR opened at $80.35 on Wednesday. Otter Tail Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.09 and a fifty-two week high of $99.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Otter Tail Increases Dividend

Otter Tail ( NASDAQ:OTTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.03. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 21.81%. The company had revenue of $314.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Otter Tail Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.468 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is a boost from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is currently 26.71%.

About Otter Tail

(Free Report)

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Otter Tail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otter Tail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.