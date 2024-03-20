First Hawaiian Bank Has $480,000 Holdings in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 3.9% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 70.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 3.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingevity Price Performance

NYSE NGVT opened at $44.22 on Wednesday. Ingevity Co. has a twelve month low of $36.66 and a twelve month high of $74.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ingevity ( NYSE:NGVT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $371.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.74 million. Ingevity had a positive return on equity of 20.75% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. Ingevity’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ingevity Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ingevity from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ingevity has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.75.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells activated carbon products, derivative specialty chemicals, and engineered polymers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Advanced Polymer Technologies.

