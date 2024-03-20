First Hawaiian Bank Has $510,000 Position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its stake in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,730 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Lumentum during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 58,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 6,640 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 162,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in Lumentum by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,624,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,396,000 after purchasing an additional 337,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

LITE stock opened at $46.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.13. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.35 and a 52-week high of $65.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.27.

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.07). Lumentum had a positive return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $366.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.44 million. Research analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 9,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total value of $487,524.69. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,845.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LITE shares. Craig Hallum raised Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Lumentum from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Lumentum from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays raised their target price on Lumentum from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Lumentum from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.86.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

