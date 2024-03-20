First Hawaiian Bank Increases Stock Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRVL. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $1,210,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 4,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total transaction of $326,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 124,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,099,875.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,983,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total transaction of $326,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 124,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,099,875.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 138,000 shares of company stock worth $8,983,290. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on MRVL. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.08.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Marvell Technology stock opened at $65.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.90. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.90 and a 52 week high of $85.76.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 16.95% and a positive return on equity of 4.96%. Marvell Technology’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 7th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -22.22%.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

