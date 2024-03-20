First Hawaiian Bank Invests $424,000 in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Shift4 Payments by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 5,160 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,136,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Shift4 Payments by 9.3% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 19,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments in the third quarter valued at about $302,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in Shift4 Payments by 2.0% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 28,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shift4 Payments

In other news, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $1,202,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 243,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,546,982. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments Price Performance

NYSE:FOUR opened at $71.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.61. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.91 and a 12-month high of $92.30.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $269.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.85 million. Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 27.35%. On average, analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FOUR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shift4 Payments presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

