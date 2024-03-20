First Hawaiian Bank Makes New Investment in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Textron by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,933,601 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $604,357,000 after purchasing an additional 42,749 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in Textron by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 10,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Textron by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,271,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $255,656,000 after acquiring an additional 230,560 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Textron by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 542,193 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,367,000 after acquiring an additional 146,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Textron by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,688 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 7,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Textron from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Textron in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Textron from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

Shares of TXT stock opened at $94.14 on Wednesday. Textron Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.27 and a 12-month high of $94.25. The firm has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.05 and a 200-day moving average of $80.57.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.07. Textron had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Textron’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is 1.75%.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

