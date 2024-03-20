First Hawaiian Bank Raises Position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB)

First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Free Report) by 49.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WAB. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1,292.4% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 1,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the third quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the second quarter valued at $314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Nicole B. Theophilus sold 2,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.46, for a total value of $374,747.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,482,284.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, EVP Nicole B. Theophilus sold 2,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.46, for a total value of $374,747.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,792 shares in the company, valued at $3,482,284.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brian Hehir sold 5,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $742,826.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,132,227. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,964 shares of company stock valued at $8,924,584 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on WAB. TD Cowen increased their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Bank of America raised Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $128.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.20.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:WAB opened at $142.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $135.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.76. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $91.89 and a 12-month high of $143.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 8.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This is a boost from Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.70%.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

Featured Stories

