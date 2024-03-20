First Hawaiian Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 6,433 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 1st quarter valued at about $592,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,020,000 after acquiring an additional 8,803 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.96.

O opened at $52.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.43. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $45.03 and a 1-year high of $64.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.92.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a mar 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.257 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 29th. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous mar 24 dividend of $0.26. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 244.45%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

