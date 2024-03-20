First Hawaiian Bank Reduces Stock Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,577 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 3,085 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 8,043 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 687 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,463 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 109,837 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Stock Performance

Tapestry stock opened at $46.53 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.39. Tapestry, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.99 and a twelve month high of $48.80. The company has a quick ratio of 5.68, a current ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The company has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.57.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 41.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tapestry currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.81.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

