First Hawaiian Bank Sells 1,477 Shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its stake in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Free Report) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,477 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,317,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,512,000 after buying an additional 49,702 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,253,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,109,000 after buying an additional 85,531 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,189,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,313,000 after buying an additional 142,611 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,522,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,426,000 after buying an additional 78,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,086,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,736,000 after buying an additional 254,555 shares in the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AEL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

Shares of American Equity Investment Life stock opened at $56.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a twelve month low of $33.88 and a twelve month high of $56.15.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.53 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 25.15% and a net margin of 7.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

