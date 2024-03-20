First Hawaiian Bank Sells 1,480 Shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its holdings in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in ABM Industries by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in ABM Industries by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in ABM Industries by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in ABM Industries by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 6,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $288,515.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 52,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,404,629.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of ABM Industries from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ABM Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.20.

ABM Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ABM opened at $43.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.15. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 52-week low of $37.61 and a 52-week high of $53.05.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

ABM Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

