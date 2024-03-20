First Hawaiian Bank Sells 1,823 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,823 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $567,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 860.8% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 425.8% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 114.5% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3,229.4% in the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock opened at $51.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.30. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.50 and a fifty-two week high of $54.10.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

