First Hawaiian Bank Sells 1,823 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,823 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $567,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 860.8% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 425.8% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 114.5% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3,229.4% in the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter.
Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance
Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock opened at $51.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.30. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.50 and a fifty-two week high of $54.10.
Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile
The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Growing Twice as Fast as Tesla, XPeng is a Buy
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- 4 Stocks Building Long-Term Value for Shareholders
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- FedEx Stock Has Analysts Upgrading in Bulk, a Sudden Discount
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.