First Hawaiian Bank Sells 2,160 Shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,110 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,160 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in OFG Bancorp were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OFG. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 1,956.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,726 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 170,034 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 734.8% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 101.3% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in OFG Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OFG opened at $34.98 on Wednesday. OFG Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.34 and a 1-year high of $39.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.08.

OFG Bancorp ( NYSE:OFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 23.62%. The business had revenue of $208.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that OFG Bancorp will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. OFG Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.04%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on OFG Bancorp from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts; certificate of deposits, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto leasing, and mortgage lending services; credit cards; cash management; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

