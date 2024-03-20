First Hawaiian Bank Sells 3,137 Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,696 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,137 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EAT. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Brinker International by 68.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Brinker International in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000.

Insider Activity at Brinker International

In other news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 24,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total transaction of $1,086,610.11. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,548,045.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on EAT shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Brinker International from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Brinker International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brinker International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.38.

Brinker International Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of EAT opened at $46.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.46. Brinker International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.23 and a twelve month high of $49.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.13 and a 200-day moving average of $38.46.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 113.41% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

