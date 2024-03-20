First Hawaiian Bank Sells 4,630 Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,630 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 260.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 768.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $16.39 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.92. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.09 and a twelve month high of $18.22.

CPRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.57.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

