First Hawaiian Bank Sells 575 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 33.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,143 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Gartner were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,198,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,736,085,000 after acquiring an additional 102,709 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,394,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,083,019,000 after acquiring an additional 165,046 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,132,949 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,097,503,000 after acquiring an additional 60,810 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,157,075 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $741,193,000 after acquiring an additional 95,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 20.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $603,766,000 after buying an additional 342,228 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Claire Herkes sold 1,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.76, for a total value of $694,609.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,109.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.68, for a total value of $4,596,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 623,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,488,664.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Claire Herkes sold 1,460 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.76, for a total value of $694,609.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,109.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,952 shares of company stock valued at $10,598,070. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IT opened at $477.02 on Wednesday. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $292.60 and a fifty-two week high of $479.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $37.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $460.80 and a 200-day moving average of $416.62.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.21. Gartner had a return on equity of 156.35% and a net margin of 14.94%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.36 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IT shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Gartner from $444.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $412.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $455.25.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

