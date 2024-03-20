First Hawaiian Bank Sells 660 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 14.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,639,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,799 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,937,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,671,000 after purchasing an additional 63,253 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,377,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,368,000 after purchasing an additional 78,687 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 259.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,281,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 23.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,180,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,446,000 after purchasing an additional 415,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.84, for a total value of $1,612,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $772,756.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.21, for a total transaction of $185,241.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,775,402.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.84, for a total value of $1,612,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,756.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,268 shares of company stock valued at $4,944,810. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $102.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.37. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 12-month low of $51.04 and a 12-month high of $102.76. The company has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $1.10. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on THC shares. TheStreet raised Tenet Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.27.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

