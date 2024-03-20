First Hawaiian Bank Sells 745 Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 745 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ITCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 11.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 157,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,615,000 after purchasing an additional 16,454 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 5.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 385,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,591,000 after purchasing an additional 18,999 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the first quarter worth about $349,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 25.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 71.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 7,558 shares during the period. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ITCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $101.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.42.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ITCI opened at $65.45 on Wednesday. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.90 and a fifty-two week high of $76.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.91. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.83 and a beta of 1.02.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.14. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 30.08% and a negative return on equity of 23.02%. The business had revenue of $132.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intra-Cellular Therapies

In related news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 67,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.19, for a total transaction of $4,427,509.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,050,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,469,643.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 62,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $4,397,109.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sharon Mates sold 67,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.19, for a total transaction of $4,427,509.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,050,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,469,643.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 424,047 shares of company stock valued at $28,599,096. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

(Free Report)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.