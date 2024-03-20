First Hawaiian Bank Sells 745 Shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its holdings in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,050 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 745 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Workiva were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Workiva alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Workiva by 23.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,022,057 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $199,426,000 after purchasing an additional 564,500 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Workiva in the first quarter worth about $57,921,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Workiva in the fourth quarter worth about $35,347,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Workiva by 159.1% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 683,418 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,257,000 after purchasing an additional 419,640 shares during the period. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in Workiva in the first quarter worth about $34,850,000. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Workiva news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 11,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.62, for a total transaction of $1,070,919.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,846,849.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of WK stock opened at $83.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,262.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.72 and a 200-day moving average of $95.87. Workiva Inc. has a one year low of $80.50 and a one year high of $116.00.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.10. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 26,521.01% and a negative net margin of 20.24%. The business had revenue of $166.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.44 million. Analysts anticipate that Workiva Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Workiva from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Workiva from $123.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Workiva from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Workiva presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.50.

Read Our Latest Report on WK

Workiva Company Profile

(Free Report)

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.