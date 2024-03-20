First Hawaiian Bank Sells 767 Shares of Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR)

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its holdings in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 767 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Permian Resources were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Permian Resources by 317.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 24,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 18,398 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Permian Resources by 35.6% during the third quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 501,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,998,000 after acquiring an additional 131,500 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Permian Resources by 110,645.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 946,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,218,000 after acquiring an additional 946,019 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Permian Resources by 10.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,531,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Permian Resources by 50.0% during the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 53.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on PR. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert John Anderson sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $15,710,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 476,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,482,767.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert John Anderson sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $15,710,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 476,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,482,767.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Encap Partners Gp, Llc sold 7,507,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total transaction of $97,072,078.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,027,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,331,393.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,433,426 shares of company stock valued at $613,991,856. Company insiders own 23.14% of the company’s stock.

Permian Resources Stock Performance

Shares of PR stock opened at $16.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 4.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.36 and its 200 day moving average is $13.94. Permian Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $8.94 and a 12 month high of $16.92.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Permian Resources had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 10.98%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Permian Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. Permian Resources’s payout ratio is currently 17.24%.

About Permian Resources

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

