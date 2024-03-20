First Hawaiian Bank Takes $501,000 Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 228.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,619,000 after acquiring an additional 3,544 shares during the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $130.42 on Wednesday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.56 and a 52-week high of $158.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $129.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.49.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.93). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $542.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.32 earnings per share. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 124.84%.

Insider Activity at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 4,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $524,485.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 304,523 shares in the company, valued at $39,651,939.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $48,723.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,504,069.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 4,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $524,485.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 304,523 shares in the company, valued at $39,651,939.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MAA. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $149.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective (down from $140.00) on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Colliers Securities raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $129.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.18.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MAA

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

(Free Report)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.