First Hawaiian Bank Trims Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $260,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 135,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,199,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 61,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,941,000 after buying an additional 4,288 shares in the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Waste Management from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group cut Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Waste Management from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Waste Management from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Waste Management from $188.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.47.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 185 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $33,485.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,219,441. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 185 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $33,485.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,219,441. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,738,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,838 shares in the company, valued at $27,816,516. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,242 shares of company stock worth $5,929,355 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $212.08 on Wednesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.71 and a fifty-two week high of $213.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of $85.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.21. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 36.51%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 53.00%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Articles

