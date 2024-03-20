First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,158 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FMR LLC grew its position in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 61.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000.

First Trust Indxx NextG ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

First Trust Indxx NextG ETF stock opened at $78.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $402.32 million, a P/E ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.14 and a 200-day moving average of $73.03. First Trust Indxx NextG ETF has a 52 week low of $64.46 and a 52 week high of $81.22.

First Trust Indxx NextG ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust Indxx NextG ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.7482 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Indxx NextG ETF’s previous dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

The First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NXTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx 5G & NextG Thematic index. The fund tracks a tiered-weighted index of global equities related to next generation digital cellular technologies. NXTG was launched on Feb 17, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

