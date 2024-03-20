First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Shares Acquired by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 942.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIXD. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Moneywise Inc. raised its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 16,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period.

NASDAQ FIXD opened at $43.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.15. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $40.86 and a 12-month high of $45.70.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

