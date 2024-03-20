Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 173,000 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the February 14th total of 163,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.2 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FORA shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Forian in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Roth Mkm started coverage on Forian in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:FORA opened at $3.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $106.56 million, a P/E ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.63. Forian has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $4.15.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Forian during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Forian during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in Forian by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 22,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,936 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Forian during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Forian by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 4,092 shares during the period. 12.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forian Inc provides software and information solutions, proprietary data driven insights, and predictive analytics to optimize and measure the operational, clinical, and financial performance of its life science and healthcare customers. It operates through three segments: Information & Software, Services, and Other.

