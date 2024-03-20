Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI) Shares Acquired by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI – Free Report) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DIVI. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,869,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,089,000 after buying an additional 238,098 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 1,347,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,609,000 after purchasing an additional 18,764 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 637,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,781,000 after purchasing an additional 66,212 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 518,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,464,000 after purchasing an additional 66,288 shares during the period. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 413,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,528,000 after purchasing an additional 22,460 shares during the period.

Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF Price Performance

Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF stock opened at $31.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.92 and its 200-day moving average is $29.52. The company has a market cap of $458.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.66. Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF has a 12 month low of $26.60 and a 12 month high of $32.33.

Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF Company Profile

The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the index and in depositary receipts representing such securities. The index is based on the Morningstar® Developed Markets ex-North America Target Market Exposure Index and is constructed by applying an optimization process to the Parent Index that aims to deliver a higher dividend yield than the Parent Index, while limiting expected tracking error to the Parent Index.

