FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Stock Position Increased by Dfpg Investments LLC

Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FCN. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 198,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,368,000 after buying an additional 8,143 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 348.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 5,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the 3rd quarter worth about $431,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on FCN. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of FTI Consulting from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

FTI Consulting Price Performance

Shares of FCN opened at $210.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $200.60 and its 200-day moving average is $200.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 0.12. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.39 and a 12-month high of $232.15.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $924.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.40 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at FTI Consulting

In other news, Director Brenda J. Bacon bought 1,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $222.96 per share, with a total value of $249,715.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,409,504.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Claudio Costamagna sold 7,059 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.13, for a total value of $1,476,248.67. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,872,011.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brenda J. Bacon bought 1,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $222.96 per share, for a total transaction of $249,715.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,409,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,715 shares of company stock valued at $7,617,513 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

