Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) Cut to Market Perform at William Blair

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FUSN. Bloom Burton reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 5th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fusion Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.
Fusion Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 99.1 %
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUSN. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,405,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 73.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,681,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,649,000 after buying an additional 1,989,403 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,055,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,037 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $4,839,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $7,154,000. Institutional investors own 72.85% of the company’s stock.
Fusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines in Canada and the United States. Its lead product candidates include FPI-2265 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat prostate-specific membrane antigens; and FPI-1434 that is in Phase 1 clinical trial as a monotherapy in patients with solid tumors expressing insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor.
