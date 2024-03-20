Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) Cut to Market Perform at William Blair

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FUSN. Bloom Burton reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 5th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fusion Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 99.1 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ FUSN opened at $21.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.02 and a 200-day moving average of $6.91. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.31 and a 12 month high of $21.21. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -12.99 and a beta of -0.85. The company has a current ratio of 11.63, a quick ratio of 11.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUSN. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,405,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 73.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,681,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,649,000 after buying an additional 1,989,403 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,055,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,037 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $4,839,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $7,154,000. Institutional investors own 72.85% of the company’s stock.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines in Canada and the United States. Its lead product candidates include FPI-2265 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat prostate-specific membrane antigens; and FPI-1434 that is in Phase 1 clinical trial as a monotherapy in patients with solid tumors expressing insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor.

