Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) Earns “Hold” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their hold rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $21.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $10.00.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on FUSN. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James restated a market perform rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.38.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Fusion Pharmaceuticals
Fusion Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fusion Pharmaceuticals
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 883.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 2,064.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,869 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 72.85% of the company’s stock.
Fusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines in Canada and the United States. Its lead product candidates include FPI-2265 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat prostate-specific membrane antigens; and FPI-1434 that is in Phase 1 clinical trial as a monotherapy in patients with solid tumors expressing insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Fusion Pharmaceuticals
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- 3 Real Estate Stocks to Buy on Commission Cuts
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Geron Stock Doubles After Imetelstat Receives FDA Panel Approval
- What is a Dividend King?
- Growing Twice as Fast as Tesla, XPeng is a Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.