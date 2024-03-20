Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) Earns “Hold” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their hold rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $21.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $10.00.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FUSN. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James restated a market perform rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.38.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fusion Pharmaceuticals

Shares of FUSN stock opened at $21.18 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.91. The company has a current ratio of 11.63, a quick ratio of 11.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.31 and a 52 week high of $21.21.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 883.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 2,064.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,869 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 72.85% of the company’s stock.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines in Canada and the United States. Its lead product candidates include FPI-2265 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat prostate-specific membrane antigens; and FPI-1434 that is in Phase 1 clinical trial as a monotherapy in patients with solid tumors expressing insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor.

