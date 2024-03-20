Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) Given “Market Perform” Rating at Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their market perform rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on FUSN. Bloom Burton reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 5th. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Brookline Capital Management reissued a hold rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.38.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,886,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,616,000 after purchasing an additional 202,364 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP lifted its stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 6,500,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,468,000 after acquiring an additional 718,478 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,681,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989,403 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $10,405,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. raised its stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 1,329,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,208,000 after purchasing an additional 45,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.85% of the company’s stock.
Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines in Canada and the United States. Its lead product candidates include FPI-2265 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat prostate-specific membrane antigens; and FPI-1434 that is in Phase 1 clinical trial as a monotherapy in patients with solid tumors expressing insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor.
