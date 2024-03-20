Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) Lowered to “Hold” at Brookline Capital Management

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Brookline Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

FUSN has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Bloom Burton reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

NASDAQ:FUSN opened at $21.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 11.63 and a quick ratio of 11.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -12.99 and a beta of -0.85. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.31 and a fifty-two week high of $21.21.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 883.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 2,064.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,869 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. 72.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines in Canada and the United States. Its lead product candidates include FPI-2265 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat prostate-specific membrane antigens; and FPI-1434 that is in Phase 1 clinical trial as a monotherapy in patients with solid tumors expressing insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor.

