Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) Lowered to “Hold” at Brookline Capital Management

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Brookline Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.
FUSN has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Bloom Burton reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.
Fusion Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 99.1 %
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fusion Pharmaceuticals
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 883.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 2,064.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,869 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. 72.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Fusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines in Canada and the United States. Its lead product candidates include FPI-2265 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat prostate-specific membrane antigens; and FPI-1434 that is in Phase 1 clinical trial as a monotherapy in patients with solid tumors expressing insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor.
