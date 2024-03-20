Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Truist Financial

Truist Financial reissued their hold rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $21.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $11.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FUSN. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Bloom Burton reiterated a buy rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $21.00 price target (up from $17.00) on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.38.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fusion Pharmaceuticals

NASDAQ:FUSN opened at $21.18 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.91. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.31 and a 52 week high of $21.21. The company has a current ratio of 11.63, a quick ratio of 11.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 883.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 2,064.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,869 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $51,000. 72.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fusion Pharmaceuticals

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines in Canada and the United States. Its lead product candidates include FPI-2265 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat prostate-specific membrane antigens; and FPI-1434 that is in Phase 1 clinical trial as a monotherapy in patients with solid tumors expressing insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor.

