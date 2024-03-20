FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) Short Interest Update

FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 128,300 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the February 14th total of 121,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Phillip R. Wills III sold 29,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total value of $369,880.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $881,901.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other FVCBankcorp news, insider William G. Byers sold 15,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $181,122.81. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,882.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Phillip R. Wills III sold 29,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total value of $369,880.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 69,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $881,901.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,133 shares of company stock valued at $914,769 over the last quarter. 15.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of FVCBankcorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its position in FVCBankcorp by 43.9% during the second quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,010,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,882,000 after purchasing an additional 308,174 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in FVCBankcorp by 6.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 881,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,491,000 after purchasing an additional 55,505 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in FVCBankcorp by 14.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 833,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,974,000 after purchasing an additional 106,402 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC lifted its position in FVCBankcorp by 92.5% during the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 817,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,964,000 after purchasing an additional 392,921 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in FVCBankcorp by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 800,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,369,000 after purchasing an additional 8,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet cut FVCBankcorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th.

FVCBankcorp Stock Up 0.9 %

FVCBankcorp stock opened at $11.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.15 and a beta of 0.21. FVCBankcorp has a 1-year low of $8.30 and a 1-year high of $15.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.25.

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. FVCBankcorp had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $16.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 million. Equities research analysts forecast that FVCBankcorp will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FVCBankcorp Company Profile

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial construction loans; commercial loans for various business purposes, such as for working capital, equipment purchases, lines of credit, and government contract financing; small business administration loans; asset-based loans and accounts receivable financing; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

