Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Acquires 1,471 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 29.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $149,585,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 554.7% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,109,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $113,470,000 after buying an additional 939,861 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 824.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 722,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,718,000 after acquiring an additional 644,430 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 294.9% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 589,409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,350,000 after acquiring an additional 440,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,120,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,246,056,000 after buying an additional 360,552 shares during the last quarter. 64.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cincinnati Financial Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CINF opened at $117.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.62. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $95.01 and a 12-month high of $121.38.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.33. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CINF. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.67.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

See Also

