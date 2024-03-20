Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Acquires 4,393 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 31.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,393 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 74.6% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the first quarter worth about $32,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the second quarter worth about $37,000. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Sysco

In other news, CAO Neil Russell sold 1,722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $137,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sysco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $81.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $62.24 and a 1-year high of $82.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.83 and its 200-day moving average is $72.83.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 105.22% and a net margin of 2.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on SYY shares. StockNews.com cut Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Sysco from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens increased their price target on Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.38.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

