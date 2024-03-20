Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Acquires New Shares in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 5,947 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $919,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAP. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 58.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,700,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $524,270,000 after buying an additional 1,729,492 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in SAP by 230.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,389,447 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,173,000 after acquiring an additional 969,505 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in SAP by 213.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,420,255 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $183,507,000 after acquiring an additional 966,450 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SAP by 19,468.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 482,762 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,430,000 after purchasing an additional 480,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SAP by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,060,627 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $137,160,000 after purchasing an additional 414,407 shares during the last quarter. 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SAP opened at $188.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. SAP SE has a 12 month low of $120.52 and a 12 month high of $195.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $178.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.40.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The software maker reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $9.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. SAP had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 9.54%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SAP SE will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on SAP from $156.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on SAP from $147.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on SAP from $185.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.20.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

