Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Boosts Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 47.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,839 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CNC. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Centene in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Centene in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. 90.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CNC. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $82.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.15.

In other news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $900,840.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 235,365 shares in the company, valued at $17,668,850.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Centene news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $900,840.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 235,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,668,850.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 10,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $774,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $886,731.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Centene stock opened at $78.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.50. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $60.83 and a 1 year high of $81.42. The stock has a market cap of $42.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $39.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.16 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

