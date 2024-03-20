Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Boosts Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 76.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,403 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,943 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $4,431,000. Capital International Inc. CA boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 21.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 122,241 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $13,989,000 after acquiring an additional 21,223 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.9% in the third quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 30,004 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at $1,331,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.9% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 43,129 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,467,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EOG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $156.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.25.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $124.64 on Wednesday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.56 and a fifty-two week high of $136.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market cap of $72.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.39.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.98%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

