Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Buys 2,068 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Yum China by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 369,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,657,000 after purchasing an additional 54,958 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $924,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Yum China in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE YUMC opened at $38.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.89. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $33.55 and a one year high of $64.70. The firm has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.46.

Yum China Increases Dividend

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is 32.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

YUMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Yum China in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC dropped their price objective on Yum China from $66.80 to $51.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Yum China in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.65.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

