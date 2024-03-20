Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Buys 3,655 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 117.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,655 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $61.05 on Wednesday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $50.72 and a one year high of $87.30. The company has a market cap of $31.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.07). Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The firm had revenue of $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.25%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 12th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ADM shares. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Roth Mkm lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

