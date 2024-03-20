Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Buys 434 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 79.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HUM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter worth $690,516,000. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the first quarter valued at $421,332,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Humana by 35.9% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,523,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $741,409,000 after purchasing an additional 402,559 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Humana by 18.7% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,322,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,038,513,000 after acquiring an additional 366,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Humana in the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,766,000. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HUM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Humana from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.00 target price (down from $530.00) on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Humana from $465.00 to $413.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays began coverage on Humana in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $356.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $595.00 to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $494.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Humana

In other Humana news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita bought 545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $367.09 per share, with a total value of $200,064.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,578 shares in the company, valued at $946,358.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Humana Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $351.39 on Wednesday. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $334.54 and a fifty-two week high of $541.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $374.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $447.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $42.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.45.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $26.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 2.34%. Humana’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 16.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Stories

