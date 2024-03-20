Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Buys 493 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 493 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Zillow Group by 371.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the third quarter valued at $37,000. 71.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 7,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total value of $427,839.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,521,121.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 966 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $56,037.66. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,669.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 7,813 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total value of $427,839.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 137,347 shares in the company, valued at $7,521,121.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 167,070 shares of company stock worth $9,433,246. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Z has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Zillow Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.75.

Zillow Group Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Z stock opened at $48.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.81 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.20. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.80 and a fifty-two week high of $61.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $474.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.75 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.32% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. On average, analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

